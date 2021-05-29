Vehicle Rollover in Biwabik Leaves One Critically Injured

BIWABIK, Minn.- Speed and alcohol contributed to a single-vehicle rollover crash in Biwabik, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, leaving one with life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, deputies and Officers from the Gilbert / Biwabik Police Department responded around 9:14 PM Friday to a one vehicle rollover on Vermillion Trail just South East Raymond Road, in unorganized township 57-16 (rural Biwabik).

First responders located the driver and lone male occupant unresponsive and severely injured in the upside down vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was ultimately removed from the overturned car by fire and ems personnel, and transported to a Duluth area hospital by Life Link air medical, with life threatening injuries.

While the crash is still under investigation, officials said it appears that the vehicle was traveling South on Vermillion Trail when it left the roadway to the right, in a curve of the road. Indications are that the driver over corrected, lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the North bound lane, and went into the East side ditch.

The vehicle ultimately rolled multiple times, struck several trees, and came to rest on its roof.

Speed and alcohol were major contributing factors in the incident. No other persons or property was involved in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Lakeland Fire Dept., Biwabik Ambulance, Biwabik Fire, Hoyt Lakes Ambulance, and Life Link air medical.