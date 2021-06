Duluth Huskies Fall to Waterloo on Opening Day

DULUTH, Minn. – A five-run fifth inning would be the difference as the Waterloo Bucks spoil Opening Night for the Duluth Huskies with a 5-0 win Monday night at Wade Stadium.

On a positive note, Duluth native Ben Pedersen threw four strong innings, striking out five batters and allowing just two hits.