Duluth Huskies Fans Excited to be ‘Out to Ballgame’ Again

It was Huskies gear as far as the eye could see and the smell of popcorn in the air at Wade Stadium Monday night.

DULUTH, Minn.- The grandstands were packed as plenty of Duluth Huskies fans got to sing “take me out to the ballgame” again after not seeing games for two years.

One super-fan was overjoyed to be back, to see the team he’s been backing since the beginning after two years of no Duluth Baseball. “It was very empty right here in my heart I’ll tell ya,” said Joe Garson.

“I’ve never missed or been late to a Husky game,” he said. “I could be very down in the dumps. And I walk into this stadium and see baseball, all I have to see them warming up and it changes my whole feelings, I’m all of a sudden like I’m in heaven.”

Others who maybe haven’t been fans that long, still say it has become a big part of their lives.

“For the last ten years for us it’s been huge and I think it’s just awesome that i’s being a huge deal again in the city of Duluth,” Lori Yukich said.

Meanwhile one longtime fan was also a military veteran. For him, it was the perfect Memorial Day activity to kick off a summer more like normal.

“This is what we do in the summertime, y’know?” said Phillip Hutchings.

“We come and watch the boys play and it’s no place to be more than after sundown and the ballpark when the sky is cobalt blue and the moon’s coming up, where else would you wanna be?” he said.