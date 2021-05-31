Firefighters Share Grill Safety Tips Ahead of Summer Barbecue Season

Charcoal should also be stored in a dry area because if it gets wet and need to be dried charcoal can be heat sensitive.

DULUTH, Minn.- With Memorial Day being the unofficial kickoff to summer, many break out and fire up the grill for the season, so the Duluth Fire Department wants to remind the public of proper grill safety.

According to state rules open flames are prohibited on decks of apartments with three or more dwelling units.

Firefighters also say to be cautious of children who may be playing close to grill.

“If you’re grilling, just keep kids out in a safe area make sure that there’s a safe area created there for them,” said Ben Tessier Fire Equipment Operator. “It’s not necessarily the fire we’re concerned about but the heat and the burns that can cause injuries to the kids.”

“And just enjoy the summer!” he said.

Also remember when turning off your grill, don’t forget to shut off the gas valve on the tank as well.