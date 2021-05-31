Memorial Day Parade Takes Place in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The sidewalks of West Duluth filled up with members from the community today to welcome back the Memorial Day Parade, after not being able to have it last year.

On Monday, the City of Duluth hosted its annual Memorial Day Parade for the first time since the pandemic. Thousands of people were eager to come out and celebrate, and pay their respects to those who have lost their lives while fighting for our freedoms.

Due to the gathering restrictions in place this time last year, Duluth was not able to hold parades, but this year, members of the community were so happy to be out, mask-less, and to honor the holiday. “Last year everything was cancelled, its kind of nice to be back out and see people out and about and in no masks, so far so good so it’s nice to be back, ” Carl Hendrickson, the House Chairman of the West Duluth American Legion 71, said.

The parade brought people from all over to Grand Avenue, to watch various floats, groups, and bands go by, but the message behind it all, is what is so important to pay attention to. A native of Duluth, and an attendee of the parade, Al Palusky, said, “I hope the people on the side respect that these people put up sacrifice to protect all of their livelihoods”.

Being able to celebrate in groups again, and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice means more, when we can do it together.