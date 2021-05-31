Proctor Holds Annual Memorial Say Observance

Following the program, Proctors American Legion 106 visited six area cemeteries to salute the departed.

PROCTOR, Minn. — The annual proctor memorial day observance took place this morning at the proctor community center.

Hosted by the American Legion 106, the event was geared towards memorializing those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

In a time when restrictions are loosening up, organizers took the time to reflect on this past year.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic it’s been a struggle for many but it’s nothing compared to what the brave men and women of the U.S military had to endure fighting for our freedoms,” Proctor Mayor, Chad Ward says.

