Proctor Native Jake Malec Named Summit League Tournament MVP

FARGO, N.D. – This past weekend, Proctor native Jake Malec was named Summit League Tournament MVP for the North Dakota State baseball team. The former Rail led the Bison with seven hits and four RBI, en route to defeating top seed Oral Roberts in the championship game.

Malec isn’t the only Northland player on the team, which includes Esko’s Nick Emanuel, as well as Duluth East’s Caden and Jaxon Edwards. North Dakota State now advances to the NCAA tournament where they will open regional play against Stanford.