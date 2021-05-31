Superior Hosts Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Afterwards, the event moved to the Richard Bong Veterans Historical Center for a flag raising ceremony.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Superior hosted their own memorial day ceremonies at the greenwood cemetery on tower avenue.

With a presentation of wreaths, guest speakers, harbor master singers and an honor guard presentation.

Organizers wanted to keep the event going rain or shine, even having an abbreviated event last year to honor our nations veterans.

“We really honor the veterans. Our feeling is very straightforward. If veterans can die for us, there’s been a quarter million of them that have died for us in the last one hundred and twenty years. We can certainly put on coats and spend an hour out here honoring them,” American Legion Post 435 Commander, Eual Moore says.

