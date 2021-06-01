Duluth Candy Company Grand Opening is Today

DULUTH, Minn-Duluth Candy Company is holding its grand opening today under its new ownership.

The popcorn was popping all morning and the shelves were stocked and ready for all the customers excited to return to the business that was forced to close last December. Those who stopped by were given a sample of the caramel apple pie popcorn as well as the theater popcorn. They even had a photo booth from Pro Sound and Light to add to the fun of the grand opening.

“It’s absolutely wonderful to be open again, especially on Superior Street. The construction’s all done. People are walking the sidewalks again. We love it when people come in the door and their smiling because they can smell all the caramel corn and everything out on the street. So they come in with a smile on their face, and they leave with a smile on their face,” said owner David Siebert.

In addition to bringing back many of the same recipes from before, some of the items they are featuring with their grand opening are chocolate covered English toffee, peanut butter brownie fudge, and s’mores popcorn. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 am until 7 pm and are closed on Sundays.