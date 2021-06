Duluth Huskies Top Waterloo for First Win of the Season

Outfielder Kimo Fukofuka homered in the second inning.

DULUTH, Minn. – Outfielder Kimo Fukofuka homered in the second inning as the Duluth Huskies avenged their loss on Opening Day with a win on Tuesday night 10-6 at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies will look to keep rolling with a two-game series in Bismarck starting Wednesday night.