Former Duluth Marshall Standout Ben Pedersen Solid in Debut for Duluth Huskies

The former Hilltopper finished with five strikeouts, allowing just two hits and no walks in four innings of work.

DULUTH, Minn. – Coming back to your hometown can be a very nerve-racking situation. But that wasn’t the case for Duluth native Ben Pedersen, who returned home Monday night to take the mound on Opening Day for the Duluth Huskies.

“It felt great. I’ve been pitching on this field for a while so it takes the whole nerves thing out of it a little bit. It’s a place I’m really comfortable with. It’s an atmosphere I’m familiar with. I had family in the stands and stuff like that. It was the most comfortable I’ve felt in a while,” Pedersen said.

And Pedersen lived up to the hype as the former Hilltopper finished with five strikeouts, allowing just two hits and no walks in four innings of work. Pedersen is transitioning from working mostly as a reliever at Missouri to more of a starter’s role, similar to how he was in high school.

“A lot of guys when they are younger at any level come in as a reliever as they figure stuff out. And to see him do that right away is a big thing for him. We talked about it before the game what he wanted to do and he pretty much executed everything we talked about. Watching a guy like that on the mound, it’s a treat to watch,” pitching coach Will Peterson said.

“I missed on a few pitches that I’d like to correct on my next time. But I really just want to work inside on righties. That was working out really well yesterday, especially with the wood bats, being able to get a little bit of firewood going. That was a lot of fun yeterday,” said Pedersen.

Pedersen was on a pitch count for his first start, but the plan moving forward is to increase it as he gets more comfortable.