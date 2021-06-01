Mike Randolph Resigns as Head Coach of Duluth East Boys Hockey Team

DULUTH, Minn. – For over three decades, Mike Randolph has been a staple of the Duluth East boys hockey team. But Tuesday, we learned some shocking news that is sure to impact not only prep hockey in the Northland, but in the entire state as well.

FOX 21 has confirmed that Mike Randolph is resigning as head coach of the Duluth East boys hockey team. There’s no word yet on what prompted the decision, but a press conference will be held this Friday.

Randolph manned the bench for Duluth East for the past 32 seasons, which includes two different stints. He led the Greyhounds to two state titles in 1995 and 1998. His 658 career coaching victories rank third all-time in state history. He was inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.