One Arrested in Cass County Shots Fired Incident

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old male has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday morning shots fired incident.

Deputies responded to reports of several shots fired at individuals around 10:32 a.m. in the Sugar Point area of Gould Township.

When authorities arrived at the scene they spoke with the caller who was reported as not injured in the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was conducted at a nearby residence where the 25-year-old male suspect was located and arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Formal charges are pending.