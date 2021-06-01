Prep Baseball: Section Playoff Wins for South Ridge, Silver Bay, Cherry, Duluth Marshall

South Ridge, Silver Bay and Cherry advanced to the winner's bracket with their Tuesday afternoon victories.

ESKO, Minn. – On the first day of the Section 7A baseball playoffs, South Ridge, Silver Bay and Cherry advanced to the winner’s bracket with their Tuesday afternoon victories.

The Panthers defeated Carlton 11-1 in five innings, the Mariners outlasted Cook County 17-10 and the Tigers topped Chisholm 6-2.

And in Section 7AA, Duluth Marshall got the upset win over top-seed Esko 5-4.