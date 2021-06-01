Prep Baseball: Section Playoff Wins for South Ridge, Silver Bay, Cherry, Duluth Marshall

South Ridge, Silver Bay and Cherry advanced to the winner's bracket with their Tuesday afternoon victories.
Sam Ali,

ESKO, Minn. – On the first day of the Section 7A baseball playoffs, South Ridge, Silver Bay and Cherry advanced to the winner’s bracket with their Tuesday afternoon victories.

The Panthers defeated Carlton 11-1 in five innings, the Mariners outlasted Cook County 17-10 and the Tigers topped Chisholm 6-2.

And in Section 7AA, Duluth Marshall got the upset win over top-seed Esko 5-4.

