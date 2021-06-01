Ready, Set, Build! LEGO® MASTERS Season 2 Kicks Off Tonight On FOX

Watch LEGO® MASTERS on FOX Starting Tuesday, June 1 on FOX 21

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re looking for a show that brings imagination, design, and creativity to life, then you’re in luck this summer.

Tune in to FOX 21 Tuesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. for the season two premiere of LEGO® MASTERS.

The show is hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett.

Teams of two will compete against each other in brick building challenges including an earthquake tower, a demolition derby, a LEGO® fashion show, and more.

FOX 21’s Brett Scott and Meteorologist Ken Slama had the chance to compete against each other ahead of the season premiere. Take a look!