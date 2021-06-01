Teen Arrested for Aggravated Robbery in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say an 18-year-old male was arrested Monday after robbing an individual at the Northland Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial.

According to the police, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m.

The victim told authorities that the teen threatened him with a machete and stole his backpack.

The victim was able to take pictures of the suspect during the incident and shared them with the police.

According to police, the officers recognized the suspect and located him riding a bike.

The suspect fled on foot into a wooded area by Duluth Bethel near the 100 block and Mesaba Avenue.

Authorities say they were able to engage the suspect in conversation while on a rocky outcropping and eventually convince the suspect to come down.

Duluth police took the teen into custody without incident and were able to recover and return the stolen backpack to the victim.

The teen was lodged at the St. Louis County Jail for first-degree aggravated robbery.