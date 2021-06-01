Water Emergency on BWCA Leaves One Dead

The victim had been underwater for two to three minutes according to his party.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY.– The St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies responded to a water emergency on trout lake in the BWCA Monday afternoon at 2:20 p.m.

Due to poor cell phone service, it took authorities longer to find out a 51 year-old male had fallen out of a boat and into the water on the north arm of the lake.

The victim had been underwater for two to three minutes according to his party.

Passengers on the boat, and other boaters on the lake were able to pull the victim out of the water and perform CPR until EMS arrived

After some time, it was determined the male victim was deceased.

The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Midwest Medical Examiners office.