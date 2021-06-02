AICHO Helps Kids Plant Garden at Duluth Library

DULUTH, Minn.– As summer approaches, a Duluth organization is teaching kids how to garden.

The American Indian Community Housing Organization or AICHO was at the Duluth Library this afternoon to plant a small garden with its children’s program. They planted strawberries, pole beans, sunflowers, and more along Michigan Street.

Those with AICHO say it will teach kids more about indigenous foods and gardening practices.

“So kind of restore or maintain connections with culture through food and gardening is work that we’ve been doing at AICHO for a number of years so we’re reaching it out to the broader community,” said Katie Schmitz, Children’s Program Director at AICHO.

Larger groups of kids from all ages will be helping take care of the gardens throughout the summer.