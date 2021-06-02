April Tourism Tax Revenue Up 200% From 2020

DULUTH, Minn.– Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar stopped in Duluth Wednesday to let everybody know Duluth is back in business.

“The hotels are open, restaurants are open, and it’s really important that people that not just northern Minnesota but across the state that northern Minnesota is a great place to go on vacation or take a weekend to visit.”

This comes as the city of Duluth’s tourism tax revenue just calculated for the month of April was up more than 200 percent from last April during the start of the pandemic.

“We really anticipate good things to come,” said Visit Duluth President Anna Tanski.

Duluth leaders and senator Klobuchar were in Canal Park Wednesday to highlight the early success of tourism in 2021 and excitement for the rest of the summer. Following recent tourism revenue numbers.

Tanski says the success from the month of April is a positive step toward a big summer in Duluth.

“Duluth is open for business and our businesses are well-positioned to really, I think, have a banner year,” said Tanski.

April revenues through the city’s tourism tax brought in nearly $769,374 to Duluth after getting only $243,247 last April, which is an increase of over 200 percent. That pushed the yearly total for 2021 to $2,571,236 which is more than $300,000 compared to this point last year.

Pre-pandemic in 2019, the city of Duluth set a record by collecting roughly $12.4 million in the hotel, motel food and beverage taxes.

“We’re being really strategic in our messaging to really capitalize on the pent-up demand for travel,” said tanks. “Welcoming visitors here is really important because we all know now what it looks like in Duluth and across the country and around the world without visitors in our communities.”

Klobuchar says she’s excited to see the success of businesses throughout northern Minnesota like the ones in Duluth.

“Duluth is open for business,” she said.

Especially after a year of shutdowns which required federal aid for those establishments to keep them afloat during the pandemic. While she says more work needs to be done to combat issues like employee shortages, it’s still crucial to see local businesses reopen.

“If we hadn’t done the restaurant relief of the PPE program for small businesses, most of these businesses would have most likely been closed or people out of work and it’s really hard to start up again,” said Klobuchar. “That’s why it was really important for us to make sure that there was a safety net in place.”

Another area Visit Duluth is excited about is working with Brand-USA to help with their advertising reach around the country and internationally. The Visit Duluth page can be translated into a dozen different languages. Which they say will help add more tourism once international travel restrictions allow.