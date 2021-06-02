Former Greyhounds Talk Sudden Resignation of Duluth East Boys Hockey Coach Mike Randolph

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota prep hockey world is still buzzing after Tuesday’s shocking announcement that Mike Randolph is resigning as head coach of the Duluth East boys hockey team. We caught up with some of his former players who reflected on their time with one of the most successful coaches in the history of Minnesota high school hockey.

“Even when things weren’t going well, we still had that trust in him that he’s got the right plan for us and just keep on pushing. Sadly enough for my senior year, it didn’t end out too well. But that happens. It’s life. Everything is not always going to be a fairytale. But he was always there for us and always pushing and he never gave up on us,” said Charlie Erickson.

“He’s a great coach, an unbelievable coach. Yes, he can be hard at some points. But that’s about growing up. That’s about learning. Every time he was hard on us, we responded in the right way. We didn’t complain about what’s happening. We just said ‘yeah that’s true. we just got to buck up and take responsibility and be better next time,” Luke LaMaster said.

“He’s like a mentor, the way he conducted himself around our group and the way that we knew how to win based off of what we had learned from him. I can firmly say that I would not be here where I am today without what happened back in Duluth when I was a little pee-wee growing up through his camps and then playing high school,” said Ricky Lyle Jr.

The news comes as the Duluth School District had hired an outside investigator back in February to look into complaints filed against Randolph from student-athletes and parents, the nature of which has not been made public. The process was nearing its completion until Randolph officially submitted his resignation last night. The 2018 Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Famer will be holding a press conference on Friday to address the situation.