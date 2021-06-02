Lake Superior Zoo Spring Membership Drive Ends Today

Zoo Officials Say Memberships Pay for Themselves After Two Visits to the Facility

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a summer packed with wild fun at the Lake Superior Zoo.

Happening Tuesday, June 2, the zoo will host its M.A.D. Safari member appreciation day event.

There will be free train rides, floats, and behind-the-scenes tours.

Zoo CEO, Haley Cope, explains the benefits of becoming a member of the Lake Superior Zoo.

“Beyond the bonus perks which you’ll receive over $45 dollars in value for, members receive reciprocal admission to other zoos and aquariums across the United States, as well as free admission to the Association of Science and Technology Centers of which there are more than 30 in Minnesota alone,” said Cope.

June is historically a tough month for the zoo. Back in June of 2012, a devastating flood washed away years of progress at the facility. Cope says she’s optimistic for the future, and thankful for the hard work and dedication that has been put into the facility since that horrible day nearly nine years ago.

“One of the largest exhibits at the zoo, the Polar Shores Exhibit, was completely ruined during the flood of 2012, and we now have reopened Bear Country. We’ve really been able to rebuild the zoo, revitalize it, and come back stronger than ever before,” said Cope.

Summer camps at the Lake Superior Zoo are fully booked for the season.

Click here if you would like to purchase your membership to the zoo today.

Perks of a Lake Superior Zoo Membership: