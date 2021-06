Pizza Ranch Announces Mid-June Opening

DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday, Pizza Ranch announced on their Facebook page they will be opening their doors later this month.

The restaurant, which will be located at the former Lucky’s 13 Pub space at the Miller Hill Mall, wrote on their Facebook page they will officially be open for business on Monday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m.

