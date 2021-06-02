Prep Softball: Cloquet Blanks Grand Rapids, Hermantown Walks Off on Hibbing

The Lumberjacks and Hawks started their playoff runs with home wins.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Senior Amanda Paul finished with 10 strikeouts as the Cloquet softball team shutout Grand Rapids 7-0 Wednesday afternoon at Braun Park in the first round of the Section 7AAA playoffs.

Elsewhere in the bracket, Hermantown picked up the walk-off win over Hibbing 5-4. The Section 7AAA playoffs continue on Saturday with all games being played at Braun Park in Cloquet.