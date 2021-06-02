Proctor Car Show Returns for First Time in Two Years

PROCTOR, Minn.– For the first time in two years, a classic car show returned to Proctor Wednesday afternoon.

Car enthusiasts met up at the Powerhouse Bar in Proctor to show off their classic rides. More than 75 cars were in the lot. Car shows in proctor take place every Wednesday night at new locations, a tradition that was sidelined last year during the pandemic.

Those with the show say it’s great to be showing off their hot rods again.

“There’s a lot of nice cars. When you take a look around people, most of them, they built them themselves, some of them buy them. But we got newer cars, corvettes, we got older street rods. They just like coming out and showing off their cars a little bit,” said manager Dick Kari.

There will be more car shows every Wednesday night this summer, with a full car show later in August.p