Superior Shelter Offering Adoption Kits for Cats

With an influx of cats waiting to be put up for adoption, the shelter is now offering adoption kits.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — It’s National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month and the Douglas County Humane Society is doing something special for all of their shelter cats.

The kits include litter, toys and treats and all the essential items you need so you can go straight home with your new furry friend.

“We affectionately call it kitten season. We see quite a few litters of kittens come in. We’ve had several people needing to surrender their cats this year which is kind of different for us. So we’ve got a few that are a little bit older,” Douglas County Humane Society Fundraising & Events Coordinator, Cheri Fitch says.

The adoption kits will be offered throughout the month of June.

The Douglas County Humane Society is also in need of a vet technician and some kennel assistants so they can reopen to the public