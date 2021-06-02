UMD, Maura Crowell Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, UMD and women’s hockey head coach Maura Crowell agreed to a four-year contract extension that will keep her behind the Bulldog bench through 2026.

This comes after UMD clinched their first Frozen Four appearance since 2010. In her six seasons with the Bulldogs, Crowell has led UMD to two NCAA tournament berths and recorded her 100th career win in this year’s national quarterfinals. She’s also coached five players to All-American status.