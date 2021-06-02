UWS Men’s Soccer Receive First-Ever National Ranking

The Yellowjackets came in at #3 after finishing their season 11-1.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s soccer team earned a national ranking from the United Soccer Coaches poll for the first time in program history.

The Yellowjackets came in at #3 after finishing their season 11-1. UWS claimed its fourth straight UMAC championship last month and went undefeated in conference play. The ‘Jackets have dropped only four conference games since joining the UMAC in 2015.