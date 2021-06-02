Vandalism Found at Bay View Elementary School

PROCTOR, Minn.– This past weekend, Bay View Elementary School in Proctor discovered vandalism to its playground, after students worked so hard, planting and improving their yard for spring.

According to the superintendent, John Engelking, it was a very disappointing discovery of the graffiti on the playground, along with multiple plants ripped up. It took multiple members of staff and about three hours of clean up to return the playground to it’s original state.

“Our kids planted this, so it’s really important that we get this taken care of, so now today our student are re-planting and we’re here to support them,” Engelking said.

If the public has any information on the subject, contact the Duluth Police Department or Proctor Public Schools.