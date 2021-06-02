Volunteers Needed for Annual Flower Planting in Downtown Duluth

BY LAUREN AKABORI, Fox 21 Reporter

DULUTH, Minn.-Volunteers are still needed to help plant flowers in downtown Duluth as a part of the Clean and Safe Team’s 18th annual “Dig in for the Downtown Waterfront.”

Nearly a dozen volunteers came out to help plant flowers in the 100 empty streetscape planters in the downtown area today. Volunteers are still needed for Thursday’s efforts in Canal Park.

“To promote the downtown there are many things we can do, but this is one that visually catches people the second they visit here,” said Scott Jenkins, Operations Manager for the Clean and Safe Team. “The second people come down to work, it sets them in the right mood. People are happy when they see the plants.”

The Clean and Safe Team will continue to care for the flowers through the fall. Tomorrow’s event begins at 10 a.m. in Canal Park at the corner of Buchanan Street and Lake Avenue.