Carr’s Hobby Personal Train Collection For Final Auction

DULUTH, Minn.– A major auction is happening this weekend at Nordic Auction in Duluth as they work to sell many unique items from the late owner of Carr’s Hobby Shop.

Jack Carr’s personal collection is attracting people from all over the country and even international buyers online. There have been seven auctions already with items from Mr. Carr, but this one is the last, and it means the most

“Jack’s had this stuff, and he’s collected it his whole life, I mean, his whole life. So he didn’t just take the mediocre, the low end stuff off the shelves, he brought the best home. I’m very honored to do this sale,” Forrest Evavold, the Owner of Nordic Auction, said..

The auction will sell items such as brass badges from trains from the early 1900’s steam whistles from trains and ships, and some pieces from Mr. Carr’s personal train collection as well.

The auction takes place at Nordic Auction in Duluth Saturday at 9:00 AM.