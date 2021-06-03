CHUM Receives 1,200 Lbs. Donation of Pet Food

DULUTH, Minn.– CHUM received a big donation today to help pet owners in the Twin Ports.

The organization called Leadership Duluth brought more than 1,200 pounds of dog and cat food, along with cat litter this afternoon to CHUM’s food shelf in downtown Duluth.

The donation was part of the group’s service project and chum says pet food is a big need for people in the Northland. Those with Leadership Duluth say it was great to help out CHUM with items to not only help families but the family pet.

“I can’t imagine having the stresses of putting food on the table for my family, let alone for my pets who mean so much to all of us. So this was just a small way that we would help in that effort,” said 2021 Leadership Duluth class member and organizer Rachel Downs.

Donations for the pet food and litter were collected over the last month.