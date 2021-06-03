Duluth Boys Lacrosse Top Champlin Park, Advance to Section Semi-Finals

DULUTH, Minn. – Caleb Keenan, Tyler Smith and Colby Larson each scored three goals as the Duluth boys lacrosse team defeated Champlin Park 13-8 Thursday night at Public Schools Stadium.

Gaven Slattery, Dane Calloway, Sam Mertz and Lars Berg also scored for the Wolfpack, who move on to face Blaine in the section semi-finals. That game will take place Monday night at Spring Lake Park High School.