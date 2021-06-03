Former Teacher Publishes Book About Shipwrecks in Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn.- A retired Hayward teacher and children’s author Kathy Groth released a book about shipwrecks in Lake Superior.

Sunken: Shipwrecks of Lake Superior focuses on teaching kids and adults about the different wrecks through a fictional story with factual information about lost ships. Groth collected research from different areas surrounding the lakes, making it more adventurous.

“I wrote it for children because when my children were young we did the lake superior circuit tour and they just became fascinated with the shipwrecks,” said Groth. “So I went everywhere, every bookstore, every lighthouse, everywhere. Trying to find books at their level and there was nothing.”

To find out more about the mysteries in Sunken: Shipwrecks of Lake Superior, you can pick a copy from the Lake Superior magazine shop.