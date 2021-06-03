GND Rec Center Continues to Receive Donations

All of these donations are going towards the completion of the upcoming skate park that already has more than $400,000 invested in it this weekend.

DULUTH, Minn– The Gary New Duluth Rec Center continues to receive donations as they gain more progress in building their new facilities.

Minnesota power recently donated $25,000 while another anonymous donor made a $10,000 donation which the GND development alliance was able to match.

“We need about $350,000 – $400,000 more to complete it. So on our fundraising to date we can say that we are about 55-60% of our way towards completion,” GND Development Alliance President, Mark Boben says.

The GND alliance will also be installing security cameras to their basketball courts within the next week.

They have made repairs to the electrical outlets previously damaged in their last vandalism incident.