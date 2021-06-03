More Felony Sexual Assault Charges Filed Against Former Superior Gymnastics Coach

DULUTH, Minn. – More sexual assault charges have been filed against former Superior gymnastics coach George Deppa, 47, who is already accused of sexually assaulting three teens he previously coached.

The newest complaint charges Deppa with two counts of felony first-degree sexual conduct.

According to court documents, the victim told authorities that between the ages of 8 and 10 Deppa would touch her private area with his hand in a sexual manner.

The female victim said these instances happened at Deppa’s Duluth residence between 2001 and 20013 where she would visit with him every other weekend.

The criminal complaint states the victim told police that Deppa, “would crush up a little white pill and put it in her yogurt and drinks at night telling her she needed to take her vitamin.”

She told police that the pills would make her “feel really off” and she would not remember anything after taking them.

The victim told investigators that when she stayed at Deppa’s residence she would “have to sleep with him in his bed” and “he would place his hand down her pants.” When asked how many times this happened she told authorities “in a number too high to count.”

According to court documents, the victim told police the assaults continued over the years and as she got older the “touching escalated to penetration.”

The victim told authorities that intercourse happened after she turned 10 and continued until she was at least 15 or 16.

The victim told authorities that the assaults would happen when Deppa would tell her he was going to give her a back massage or when he would start playing with her hair.

She reported to police that Deppa continued to give her the white pills telling her it would help her sleep and he would also provide her with alcohol.

The victim says she finally confronted Deppa about the assaults and asked him why he would do that to her to which he replied, “she was not worthy of an answer.”

Deppa is already facing three charges of sexually assaulting a child under 16 and exposing his genitals.

He was originally charged in early May when two teens he formerly coached, aged 13 and 14, came forward with accounts of Deppa sexually assaulting them between June 2020 and April 2021.

A third victim, 14, came forward last week accusing Deppa of sexually assaulting her during a private coaching session at Twin Ports Gymnastics in July 2020.

In a written statement to FOX21, Twin Ports Gymnastics said they were “shocked and saddened by the recent arrest” and said in part that,

“Our main priority, as always, is the safety and well-being of our athletes and staff. Because of the nature of the charges filed against Deppa we are communicating with both CASDA – Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, and PAVSA – Program For Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault, to provide information to our athletes and parents to help educate them and make resources available if need be.”

Deppa made his initial court appearance on May 5 in Douglas County for the original charges.