Movies in the Park Returning to Leif Erikson Park, 2021 Lineup Announced

DULUTH, Minn. – Movies in the Park is returning to Leif Erikson Park next month.

The Greater Downtown Council announced the 2021 movies line-up on Thursday with The Land Before Time kicking off the season at sunset on July 9.

After some robust online voting, eight movies shot to the top as fan favorites to be shown at the park this summer.

The full season line-up for this popular free community event is:

July 9 – The Land Before Time G

July 16 – Pitch Perfect PG13

July 23 – The Goonies PG

July 30 – Wizard of Oz G

August 6 – Karate Kid PG

August 13 – The Outsiders PG

August 20 – Grease PG

August 27 – Tom & Jerry PG

Popcorn and beverage concessions are available.

For more information and show times, visit www.downtownduluth.com.