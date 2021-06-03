New Clothing Store Opens in Holiday Center

Hours are limited right now at Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. — A new business has opened in the holiday center skywalk on superior street.

Owner Kayla Moorhead has been selling her products online and has gained an international following but wanted to market her products to the local crowd.

Moorhead opened up her new store in the holiday center about one month ago.

She hopes that her baby items and smaller children’s clothing will be a huge hit as more foot traffic hits superior street.

“This was just the perfect opportunity at the time to be able to display my items in the store,” Handmade Mama owner, Kayla Moorhead says.

All of their products are still available online.

