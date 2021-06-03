Pavlowich Comes Through In Extras as Proctor Baseball Walks Off on Duluth Marshall

The Rails will take on Aitkin in the Section 7AA semi-finals Tuesday at Egerdahl Field.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the bottom of the ninth inning, senior Conner Pavlowich delivered the game-winning RBI that gave the Proctor baseball team a 3-2 win over Duluth Marshall Thursday afternoon at Bulldog Park.

