Prep Softball: Barnum, Cherry Advance to Section 7A Semi-Finals

The Bombers and Tigers will face off in the section semi-finals Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In the quarterfinals of the Section 7A softball tournament, Barnum defeated Silver Bay 8-6 and Cherry topped South Ridge 7-2 at Braun Park in Cloquet.

The Bombers and Tigers will face off in the section semi-finals Tuesday in Grand Rapids.