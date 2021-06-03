‘Summer Sipper’ Guide with Duluth’s Hoops Brewing

Dave Hoops, Owner of Hoops Brewing in Duluth, Showcases Three Perfect Brews to Sip this Summer Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The official start to summer kicks off on June 20 this year, but already with the heatwave on the way this weekend, many will be soaking up the summer sun at the beach or on the boat.

Many local breweries and cideries are hoping you remember them as the season gets underway.

Dave Hoops is the owner of Hoops Brewing in Duluth’s Canal Park.

Hoops says they offer many flavorful brews, but there are a few that stand out as far as ‘summer sippers.’

“You want something that’s a little bit lower on alcohol, quaffable, and you always want to see the sunshine through the glass,” said Hoops.

Hoops showcased three refreshing brews Thursday morning on FOX 21 Local News from 7 – 9 a.m.

The first, a Classic Cream Ale which the brewery refers to as No. 889. Hoops says the beer offers a wonderful aroma with notes of banana and clove.

The second, a Peach+Pear Wheat, referred to as No. 1120. Hoops calls this beer “sunshine in a glass,” offering sweet fruity aromas.

And finally, the third beer showcased was the Pilsner Royale, or No. 989.

Hoops Brewing is open on weekdays starting at 3 p.m., and on the weekends at 11 a.m.

Masks are now optional inside the brewery. For those looking to enjoy a pint outdoors, the beer garden is now open for the summer season.

Click here for more information from Hoops Brewing.