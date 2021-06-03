The Glensheen Mansion Features New Obscura Exhibit

DULUTH, Minn.- A new exhibit opens Friday at Glensheen Mansion in Duluth, focusing on some of the more obscure pieces the Congdon family collected during their travels around the world.

The Obscura exhibit has been in the works for months and it will be the newest attraction for those visiting the popular tourist stop this summer. Twelve new pieces will be scattered throughout the Glensheen tour. Director of Glensheen Mansion Dan Hartman says this exhibit will be a collection of their more obscure finds.

“Legitimately, we wanted to take out stuff people will be like, “what is this?” That is kind of how we came up with the name Obscura,” said Hartman. “It is a real random mix of stuff that I think has more of a sensational value to it, and people will be surprised we have some of these pieces. I mean, this skull snake ink well is a great example.”

Jeanne Dumestre viewed some of the exhibits on Thursday and loves to see all the different pieces the Glensheen Mansion has to offer.

“When you first come in the room all the way on the right there’s these Indonesian musical instruments that they were just setting up when we got in, but they had a video of it,” said Dumestre. “It’s very cool.”

Some of the Obscura exhibit pieces featured are from different parts of Asia, including a traditional bento box from japan and a cape made of feathers.

The Obscura exhibit opens to the public on Friday at 9 a.m..