The NorShor Theatre is Open at Full Capacity

DULUTH, Minn.- The NorShor Theatre is open at full capacity and has a lineup of productions for the summer.

The theatre will continue to offer socially distanced seating on the balconies for now.

Tonight is opening night for its newest production, Age of Aquarius.

“We are opening Age of Aquarius tonight and then on July 15th we open Xanadu,” said Phillip Fazio, Producing Artistic Director. “It’s a fun 1980s musical extravaganza with roller skates and disco balls and everything. “Also, over the summer we’ve got some really terrific summer camps lined up in the education department and then on September 16th we open our brand new 2021-2022 season.”

The Age of Aquarius will be in production through the 13th of this month. You can get tickets for upcoming performances on its website.