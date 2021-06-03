Truckers to Get Extra Incentives at Local Company

Because of the pandemic, there has been a bigger need for shipping and less people joining the industry.

DULUTH, Minn. — Truck drivers around the area are experiencing a shortage.

Because of the pandemic, there has been a bigger need for shipping and less people joining the industry.

To combat this, local trucking company Halvor Lines Inc. is offering another pay increase in early January along with other incentives, like new trucks for drivers.

“They all have two beds. They all have satellite TV and refrigerators. They really try to make the truck a little home on wheels for them when they are away from home,” Halvor Lines Driver Services Director, Debbie Landry says.

The pay increase varies between division of drivers.

The company has also installed a new training facility at their location down in the Twin Cities.