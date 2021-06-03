West Duluth Smoke Shop Burglarized Wednesday Night

DULUTH, Minn.– A business owner in west Duluth is asking for the public’s help after his smoke shop was broken into last night.

Owner Mike Wazwaz says security cameras caught a group of people smashing through the store’s front door in the strip mall on the 4600 block of Grand Avenue.

The bad guys stole some product but the real cost is the $500 in damage to the storefront. Wazwaz says he’s going to add a security gate to the new front door.

“In a weird way they targeted our dollar cigar section. I mean if they would have just came to me I would have given them some for free instead of breaking the glass and causing damage,” he said.

If you know who’s behind this burglary Wazwaz is offering up a $1,000 reward.