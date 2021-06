Bakeries are Keeping Busy with Graduation Season

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Local bakeries here have been busy and Twisted Pastries Bakery in Superior has been experiencing a rush of orders for graduation cupcakes and cakes.

Cake orders are being requested for graduates of all ages. Owner Annette Jacobson shares the creative side that goes into every order.

“That what really spurs out energy around here, is being creative, doing the different unique things that we can offer,” said Jacobson.