Director Dan Hartman Says Goodbye to the Glensheen Mansion

DULUTH, Minn.- On his last day, we talked to the director of the Glensheen Mansion Dan Hartman about his service for the past eight years.

Hartman was recently hired to take on the role of executive director of the DECC. He’s hoping for similar success that he had at Glensheen where attendance and revenue both grew.

Hartman’s career started early at Glensheen where he was a tour guide, and eventually came back as the director.

“And this has been an awesome journey and the staff has been an absolute joy to work with and I think I definitely struggled with that the last few days,” said Hartman. “We all worked together for so long.”

Since arriving to the Glensheen Mansion in 2013, Hartman made the historical site a more family-friendly place. Hartman had many accomplishments over the past eight years and thinks of the staff at Glensheen as family.

“I think getting Glensheen in a positive path for sustainability as an institution, number one, and then that community space,” said Hartman. “I mean both of those are now well on track and I’m very proud of that, but it’s definitely not me. It’s a group of people.”

Hartman will start at the DECC later this month, taking over the role filled by Roger Reinert, who served as the interim director.