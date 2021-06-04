Duluth East Boys Hockey Coach Mike Randolph Addresses His Resignation in Friday Press Conference

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth East Boys Hockey Coach Mike Randolph held a Friday morning news conference to address his sudden resignation as head coach of the Duluth East boys hockey team.

Randolph has coached hockey for the past 36 years, 32 of them with Duluth East.

During the Friday news conference, Randolph said he wanted to focus more on the positives than the recent negatives.

“My great memories and my relationships with parents and players remain,” he said. “I have had so many calls, so many texts, so many emails from past players thanking me for teaching them life lessons and how to handle adversity. That is the most rewarding part that goes beyond playing the game.”

Although he did not specifically address the reason behind his sudden resignation Randolph said the negatives have made an impact.

“Up until recently it’s been rewarding and fun but when negatives start to outweigh the positives it gets to be exhausting and no longer worth the time I put into it,” he said. “I have given my all each and every year, but without administrative support, it’s a losing battle that is tiring and takes the joy out of it.”

“I don’t want to focus on the negative. I want to focus on the positive relationships with the players, parents, and great experiences we have shared together the past 36 years,” Randolph continued.

Randolph has led the Greyhounds to two state titles in 1995 and 1998. His 658 career coaching victories rank third all-time in state history. He was inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.