Duluth Offers Advice on How to be Ready for Heat Wave with Pets and Children

By knowing the heat index, experts suggest being aware of your limitations, and by not pushing them when there is heat like this.

DULUTH, Minn.–With temperatures in the high 80’s, and in some areas the 90’s this weekend, experts are trying to remind the community to not take any unnecessary risks when it comes to your children and pets in this weather.

If you’re planning on taking your dog out to play or for a run, Animal Allies suggests doing it earlier or later in the day, and maybe keeping it a little shorter.

“Always making sure your dogs have access to shade, a cool place, tons and tons of water, they can not have enough water when it gets so hot out,” Nicole Facciotto, the Humane Education Manager at Animal Allies, said.

There’s also a trick they recommend by using the back of your hand on the pavement to determine if the pavement is too hot for your pets feet.

It’s important to pay attention to the fluctuating heat index to tell how your body and children’s bodies might respond to this weather as well. Chris Orman, the Deputy Fire Marshal at Duluth Fire Department, says, “realize that your kids bodies don’t compensate with the heat as well as an adult body, so you really have to pay attention to how much sun exposure they have, you gotta make sure how much water they’re actually drinking”.

By knowing the heat index, experts suggest being aware of your limitations, and by not pushing them when there is heat like this.

Also, never leave your children in the car alone when it is this hot, but if you need to leave your dog in the car for a moment you should leave the air conditioning on.