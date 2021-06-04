Essentia Health Tells How to Recognize Signs of a Heat Stroke

DULUTH, Minn.– As the Duluth Fire Department teaches us how to beat the heat, Essentia Health is also educating the public on signs to look for that indicate having a heat stroke.

Some of the most common signs include physically looking unwell, fatigue and perspiration. But these symptoms can lead to confusion, disorientation, and sometimes even passing out.

Essentia Health leaders say that if you can spare the time, either stick with those who are experiencing heat illness, bring them to shade or a cool place, make sure they’re drinking enough fluids, or just call 911 to bring the person in for care.

It is dependent on your environment and exertion of energy that dictates how much water you should drink per day, but experts say drink more than enough to stay hydrated this weekend.