Hrbek, Participants Return as Kolar Fishing Tournament Preps for 26th Year

DULUTH, Minn.– Saturday, the 26th annual Kolar Fishing Tournament will take place on Island Lake in Duluth with proceeds going to help those with ALS. Organizers, along with one Twins legend are excited to see the event return.

Saturday morning, boats will be out on the waters of Island Lake for the Kolar Fishing Tournament to help raise money for ALS research. They’re getting the event kicked off in Hermantown Friday night.

It was a busy night at skyline social and games in Hermantown, where the fishing tournament was getting ready for its 26th year of fishing.

“It’s exciting to have everybody back. Getting ready to go fishing tomorrow, raising a lot of money for ALS,” said tournament organizer Blake Kolquist.

On Friday participants could register for the tournament and buy some gear to get ready. The event was held virtually last year due to the pandemic, and anglers fishing from home raised more than $170,000 with proceeds going to patient care and research to find a cure for ALS.

“We had to make a lot of changes last year and this year even too but this group is more like a family and to see those familiar faces, that comradery for the tournament itself. Some of the competitive nature of these anglers is a lot of fun too,” said Kolquist.

One of those familiar faces was avid outdoorsman and Twins legend Kent Hrbek.

“It’s a disease that’s near and dear to my heart because my father passed away from it,” he said.

The hall of famer has been involved with all 26 years of the tournament as a host. After not being able to come up last year, he’s glad to be back to try and catch the big one while raising money for ALS.

“I know the lake we’re fishing on. I’ve fished it for 26 years and I haven’t caught anything over 14 inches I don’t think on the lake,” said Hrbek. “I come up here to fish and I know how to fish. I’m a good fisherman I think but I’m more up here to say thank you to everybody and to say thanks for doing this because this is very heartwarming.”

Hrbek enjoys every minute he spends in the northland and hopes to one day find a cure for the disease that’s impacted his life and so many others.

“I’m hoping there’s a day where we don’t have to come up here to so this anymore to raise funds,” he said. “So hopefully we can find a cure but I’m going to keep doing it until we find one.”

The boats will be out on the water to begin the fishing tournament Saturday morning at 7 a.m.